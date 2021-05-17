Bombay High Barge which had de-anchored due to Cyclone Tauktae has been 'steadied': ONGC

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said a barge with 261 of its personnel deployed for offshore drilling in Bombay High in the Arabian Sea got de-anchored and started drifting because of the cyclonic storm Tauktae.

However, all the 261 people onboard barge P305 are accounted for at 1300 hrs and the barge has also been "steadied", an official spokesperson told PTI."Ahead of the cyclone, the barge was anchored at a safe distance but with the impact of the cyclone, it got de-anchored and drifted. However, it has been steadied again and is brought under control," the spokesperson said.