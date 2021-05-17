Cyclone Tauktae: Tree fall incidents, waterlogging reported in Mumbai, traffic affected

The city reported a number of tree fall, waterlogging incidents on Monday morning as Cyclone Tauktae reaches the city coast. A tree had fallen on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, near Matoshree Club on Monday morning due to the strong winds amid Cyclone Tauktae, disrupting the traffic flow. The traffic police, however, rushed to the spot and informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the tree department, who reached the spot.

Meanwhile, the traffic police had diverted both ways traffic on the southbound arm, till the tree was moved. Close to 30 minutes after the incident, the branches of the tree was cut and the traffic movement was restored, said Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Western Suburbs).

In another incident, a massive tree has fallen across Manuel Gonsalves Road outside St Joseph's High School. Please avoid using the road as the road is temporarily closed for vehicular traffic. Senior inspector of Bandra traffic division, Parmeshwar Ganame said that the tree fall was in a gully, and had not affected any traffic movement. However, authorities were called and the traffic was restored within 45 minutes, Ganame said.



Similar incidents of tree felling were reported in Worli, where traffic police and authorities are working to restore the vehicular movement. Waterlogging was reported in Gamadiya Junction on Pedder Rd, Netaji Palkar Chowk at R.T.I Junction, Hindmata junction, Mahalaxmi Junction, Milan Subway in Santacruz and traffic was slow-moving at Chheda Nagar Jn., Sai Nath Subway, King Circle.

In a tweet, Mumbai Police said, "Northbound traffic is slow at Pushpa Park, Malad East. Please avoid venturing out unless it’s an unavoidable emergency. We are out on the streets to assist in need of any help and trust us, you are better off indoors."

Similar waterlogging was reported at Marol pipeline, in front of golden chariot hotel, Andheri (E), R.A.K Marg at Kidwai Nagar, Bhulabhai Desai Road and Behram Baug Jn. on S. V. Road.