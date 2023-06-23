 Bombay HC: 'Won’t Tolerate Frivolous PILs', Genuine Public Interest Necessary
Bombay HC: 'Won’t Tolerate Frivolous PILs', Genuine Public Interest Necessary

The court made the remark while dealing with a plea by a journalist who had challenged a tender issued by the state government.

FPJ News Service
Updated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

The Bombay High Court came down heavily on frivolous public interest litigations (PIL) filed before it. Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar expressed his exasperation at the frivolous PILs, Bar and Bench reported. “Bring some genuine cause that brings change in society. We are not able to take up other matters because of such litigations,” he said.

Judges to verify if petitions making a difference

The court made the remark while dealing with a plea by a journalist who had challenged a tender issued by the state government.

Two other petitions filed by lawyers prompted the court to query why they were concerned with the cause. The judge also insisted on the submission of the details of various petitioners to verify if they had approached the court with bonafide interest and for public interest and if their cause was genuine.

