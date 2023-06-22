Bombay HC Quashes FIR Filed by Dilip Kumar Against Developer

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered by late actor Dilip Kumar in 2021 against a builder at the Bandra police station after consent from his wife Saira Banu. Banu is the power of attorney (POA) holder of Dilip Kumar.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Sharmila Deshmukh noted that due to amicable settlement between the parties, the complaint was being quashed.

Charges mentioned in FIR

An FIR had been registered against promoters of Prajita Developers Pvt. Ltd. and builders Altaf and Arshad Wahedna by the late actor alleging misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation.

The FIR was filed alleging non-execution of development agreement assigned by Kumar through his POA to Prajita Developers for developing his plot at Pali Hill, along with a bungalow on it.

The Deed of Assignment was signed on April 20, 2010. The disputes between the parties led to arbitration proceedings and the subsequent filing of a Commercial Arbitration Petition.

The high court acknowledged that all parties had submitted consent terms during the arbitration petition, which was subsequently disposed of in March of this year.

Banu was unable to physically attend the court due to health conditions. She was permitted to join the hearing via virtual mode. She expressed her consent to quash the criminal proceedings unequivocally. Banu stated that the entire matter has been resolved between the parties in accordance with the consent terms, particularly those tendered in the Commercial Arbitration Petition.