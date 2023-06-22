 Bombay HC Quashes FIR Filed by Dilip Kumar Against Developer
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalBombay HC Quashes FIR Filed by Dilip Kumar Against Developer

Bombay HC Quashes FIR Filed by Dilip Kumar Against Developer

An FIR had been registered against promoters of Prajita Developers Pvt. Ltd. and builders Altaf and Arshad Wahedna by the late actor alleging misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered by late actor Dilip Kumar in 2021 against a builder at the Bandra police station after consent from his wife Saira Banu. Banu is the power of attorney (POA) holder of Dilip Kumar.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Sharmila Deshmukh noted that due to amicable settlement between the parties, the complaint was being quashed.

Read Also
SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan Buys 3 Row Houses Worth Over ₹12 Crore In Alibaug
article-image

Charges mentioned in FIR

An FIR had been registered against promoters of Prajita Developers Pvt. Ltd. and builders Altaf and Arshad Wahedna by the late actor alleging misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation.

The FIR was filed alleging non-execution of development agreement assigned by Kumar through his POA to Prajita Developers for developing his plot at Pali Hill, along with a bungalow on it.

The Deed of Assignment was signed on April 20, 2010. The disputes between the parties led to arbitration proceedings and the subsequent filing of a Commercial Arbitration Petition.

The high court acknowledged that all parties had submitted consent terms during the arbitration petition, which was subsequently disposed of in March of this year.

Banu was unable to physically attend the court due to health conditions. She was permitted to join the hearing via virtual mode. She expressed her consent to quash the criminal proceedings unequivocally. Banu stated that the entire matter has been resolved between the parties in accordance with the consent terms, particularly those tendered in the Commercial Arbitration Petition.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan is taking Dilip Kumar's place, only he can act like that: Sudha Murthy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Quashes FIR Filed by Dilip Kumar Against Developer

Bombay HC Quashes FIR Filed by Dilip Kumar Against Developer

Mumbai: HC Transfers Antop Hill Police Station Lawyers Assault Case to Matunga Division ACP

Mumbai: HC Transfers Antop Hill Police Station Lawyers Assault Case to Matunga Division ACP

Mumbai: HC Directs Taloja Jail Officials To Provide Adequate, Clean Drinking Water To Inmates

Mumbai: HC Directs Taloja Jail Officials To Provide Adequate, Clean Drinking Water To Inmates

Bombay HC Issues Show Cause Notice To Developer Avarsekar

Bombay HC Issues Show Cause Notice To Developer Avarsekar

Mumbai Court: Underage Sexual Assault Can't Be Tried As Adult

Mumbai Court: Underage Sexual Assault Can't Be Tried As Adult