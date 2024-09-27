Bombay HC Sets Aside Permission To Indrani Mukerjea To Travel Abroad, Allows CBI Plea

Indrani Mukherjea | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Friday quashed special court order permitting Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora to travel to Europe. The HC on August 12 has extended the interim stay on Mukherjea's travel till August 27.

In its previous hearing, the HC had asked Mukerjea to complete her bank work in Spain and the United Kingdom from India itself, if possible. The court had also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to consider her travelling abroad if Mukerjea’s work was genuine and bonafide.

Read Also Bombay HC Asks Indrani Mukherjea If Bank Work Can Be Done From India Itself

The Bombay HC in its previous hearing had also asked the CBI to consider if the bank work requires Mukerjea's physical presence in the European countries. The court had also warned Mukherjea from adding any more work than mentioned by her in the application before the special CBI court while seeking permission to travel abroad.