Bombay HC Asks Indrani Mukherjea If Bank Work Can Be Done From India Itself

The Bombay High Court while continuing stay on travel plans of Indrani Mukherjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, asked her to complete her bank work in Spain and the United Kingdom from India itself, if possible.

The court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to consider her travelling abroad if Mukherjea’s work was genuine and bonafide and requires Mukerjea's physical presence in the European countries. The court also warned Mukherjea from adding any more work than mentioned by her in the application before the special CBI court while seeking permission to travel abroad.

The HC was hearing a plea filed by the CBI challenging the permission granted by the special court on July 19 to Mukherjea to travel abroad for ten days between intermittent periods for the next three months. She had claimed that following her divorce from Peter Mukherjea, she needed to change certain bank related documents and other ancillary work.

The HC, had granted an interim stay on the order of the special court.

On Monday, CBI’s advocate Shriram Shirsat told the court that it has verified with the banks in UK and Spain and that whatever payments are required to be done by Mukerjea, can be done online and hence she need not travel. He added that the agency was awaiting a reply from one other bank.

However, Indrani's advocate Ranjeet Sangle said she first needs to revive her defunct bank accounts in Spain before she can make any online payment. Sangle submitted a letter written by Mukherjea to the Spain Embassy wherein she mentioned the work needed to be done.

Justice Shyam Chandak remarked that the letter also mentions repair work to be carried out at a residential premises there. “You (Indrani) have generated extra work. This was not mentioned in the application filed before the special court. This raises doubt and our eyebrow..prima facie such conduct will act against you,” Justice Chandak said.

The judge then asked Mukherjea and CBI to provide a list of the works that the former has to do in the UK and Spain and whether the same can be done from India. “If the tasks can be done from here then get it done. Both sides I am telling. When the task is bonafide and genuine, if safety and security is not an issue let it be,” the judge added.

The HC extended interim stay on Mukherjea’s travel till August 27.