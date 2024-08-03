Mumbai: Special Court Withholds Indrani Mukerjea’s Passport Following CBI Concerns

Indrani Mukerjea |

Mumbai: A special court, on Friday, withheld the release of Indrani Mukerjea’s passport following the plea by the CBI, which fears that the former media executive might flee from justice if allowed to go abroad.

About The Case Against Indrani Mukerjea

Mukerjea is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder. She is currently out on bail after an incarceration period of seven years. She had recently sought permission to travel to the UK and Spain for work pertaining to her will and her bank account, which the CBI has opposed.

The special court said her passport will remain with the agency until its petition is decided by the Bombay High Court. Special CBI court judge SP Naik Nimbalkar, on July 19, allowed Mukerjea’s plea to travel abroad. However, the central probe agency filed a writ petition before the HC against the trial’s court order.

The HC on July 29, extended an interim stay on the order permitting Indrani to travel abroad.