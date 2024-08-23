 Bombay HC Restrains Political Parties From Maharashtra Bandh, CM Eknath Shinde Calls It 'Slap Across Opposition's Face'
PTIUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Nashik, Aug 23: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the Bombay High Court's order restraining any person or party from calling for a Maharashtra bandh over the Badlapur incident was a "slap" for the Opposition, and the government will implement the directive. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress has called for a bandh on Saturday.

But the high court, in a directive in response to petitions challenging the call for a general strike, restrained any person or political party from issuing such a call, and asked the state government to take preventive steps.

Speaking at a gathering here to launch the `Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, Shinde said the Badlapur incident --where two kindergarten girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in the school washroom -- was a "blot on humanity."

"It also impacted the happiness we derived from transferring Rs 1500 in accounts of beneficiary women under the Laadki Bahin scheme. But, the Opposition has been politicising the incident and maligning this scheme," he said.

The high court's order was "a slap across the Opposition's face", Shinde said, adding that his government will implement the directive. The accused in the Badlapur case was booked under stringent provisions of law, and the government will seek capital punishment for him, the CM said. The Opposition is doing politics but the government is committed to keep `bahin' (sisters/women) in the state safe, he said.

The Opposition should not take people for granted, the chief minister said, and took a veiled swipe at Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray by adding that some people were so eager to get the CM's post that they were indulging in such politics. This was perverse, Shinde said.

Petition Filed In HC Terming Aug 24 Maharashtra Bandh Illegal; Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar Appeal...
article-image

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his speech at the function, also slammed the Opposition for calling for a bandh. "This is for politics. You did not take a stand against the Mamata Banerjee government over the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata. But here you are calling for a bandh for your selfish interests," said Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

