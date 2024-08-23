Petition Filed In HC Terming Aug 24 Maharashtra Bandh Illegal; Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar Appeal Citizens To Participate Vigourously

Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray | File Images

Mumbai: Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court (HC) against the Maharashtra Bandh (strike) called by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. As per reports, the Sadavarte is representing the state government and the HC is hearing the case.

Sadavarte has called the bandh illegal and the government has asked the court to take strict actions against the people participating in the strike, a report by Zee24Taas says.

On the other hand, MVA leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar has appealed the citizens of Maharashtra to participate in the strike overwhelmingly demanding justice for women. "You may belong to any religion but make the bandh successful," said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The MVA leaders also said that the bandh is called demanding protection of women amid the rising cases of sexual assault and there is no political agenda. "Many people have started to feel that girls are not safe in schools. All citizens will take part in tomorrow's bandh, not just MVA," Thackeray said.

"The bandh will continue till 2 pm. Bus and train services should also be shut during tomorrow's bandh," Thackeray appealed.

Following Tuesday's massive protests against the sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur, MVA took an aggressive stand called for a Maharashtra Bandh on Saturday, August 24.

After announcing the strike, state Congress President Nana Patole had said, "The Badlapur incident has maligned the image of Maharashtra. The school where the incident happened is related to RSS and matter is trying to be suppressed to save the school from defaming," he said.

While, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "The people of Maharashtra are agitated and FIRs have been registered against those who protested demanding justice for the minor