 Badlapur: 'Dada Used To Tickle My Private Parts', FIR Reveals Shocking Details About Sexual Assault
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBadlapur: 'Dada Used To Tickle My Private Parts', FIR Reveals Shocking Details About Sexual Assault

Badlapur: 'Dada Used To Tickle My Private Parts', FIR Reveals Shocking Details About Sexual Assault

The FIR of Badlapur sexual assault case reveals how the parents learnt about the sexual abuse of their 3 year 10-month old daughter.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Protest in Badlapur on Tuesday against two nursery girls' sexual abuse (left). Alleged accused Akshay Shinde (right) | FPJ File Images

Mumbai: Even as the country was coming to terms with the horrific Kolkata medico rape and murder, Badlapur sexual assault case of two minor girls allegedly by school sweeper has again sent another shockwave all across India. The FIR in case reveals shocking details about how the parents discovered that their daughters were a victim of sexual assault.

The Badlapur citizens called for a citywide strike on Tuesday after the police delayed registering the First Information Report (FIR). The victim's parents had to wait 12 hours to file the case. Let's have a look at what shocking details the FIR reveals and how the mother learnt about the sexual abuse her 3 years 10-month daughter was facing.

Victim Stayed With Grandparents

As per the FIR, which was filed by the victim's mother and is in the possession of Free Press Journal, the girl stayed with her maternal grandparents in Badlapur. The young parents stay in Kalyan and the victim's permanent address is also her parent's residential address in Kalyan.

FPJ Shorts
'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US Tipping Culture; Shares Screenshots Of Comment Reactions
'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US Tipping Culture; Shares Screenshots Of Comment Reactions
Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment Exam Results Announced; Document Verification Ends On August 28!
Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment Exam Results Announced; Document Verification Ends On August 28!
Weight Gain And Cholesterol Issues Linked To Poor Sleep; Know How It Can Lead To Fatal Diseases
Weight Gain And Cholesterol Issues Linked To Poor Sleep; Know How It Can Lead To Fatal Diseases
Urvashi Rautela Gets 1 Lakh Roses From 'Diehard' Fans After Finger Injury, Netizens Speculate 'Another Publicity Stunt'
Urvashi Rautela Gets 1 Lakh Roses From 'Diehard' Fans After Finger Injury, Netizens Speculate 'Another Publicity Stunt'
Read Also
Editorial: Badlapur Reaction Underlines That Crime Should Be Prevented, Not Covered Up
article-image

However, the young parents in June 2023 decided to keep their daughter with her grandparents. The victim, who is 3 year and 10 month old as per the FIR, was admitted to a Badlapur school's kindergarten in June 2024. From the last week of June, the girl was regularly attending her school, the girl's mother told the police.

How The Family Learnt About The Sexual Assault

It was on August 15, that the grandfather telephoned the girl's parents and called them to Badlapur. The next morning, the grandfather told the parents that on August 13, when he went to the school to pick up his granddaughter, her classmate's father informed him that his daughter told him about a 'Dada' (elder brother in Marathi) touching her private parts. The classmate's father had met the school teacher regarding the same and had decided on a medical checkup. This detail tells the classmate was a victim of sexual abuse too.

Read Also
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Accused Akshay Shinde’s Mother Says 'Her Son Is Innocent,...
article-image

The grandfather got suspicious and took the girl to a hospital. The medical report revealed 'Hymen Open 1 cm CMC ERYTHEMA' (physical relation).

Victim Revealed Shocking Details

As per the FIR, when the mother confronted her daughter, she revealed that 'Dada' 'ticked her private parts'. She also revealed that 'Dada also used to remove her clothes and did not return'. After the mother confirmed that her 3 years 10-month-old daughter was a victim of sexual abuse, she rushed to the police station to register a case.

The police registered an FIR under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita sections 65(2), 74, 75, 76 and POCSO sections 4(2), 8, 10.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Eliminate Naxalism By 2026': Home Minister Amit Shah Says It Is The Biggest Threat During PC...

'Will Eliminate Naxalism By 2026': Home Minister Amit Shah Says It Is The Biggest Threat During PC...

VIDEO: Helicopter Crashes Near Paud in Pune, Four Occupants Suffer Injuries

VIDEO: Helicopter Crashes Near Paud in Pune, Four Occupants Suffer Injuries

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Registers FIR Against Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Dr...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Registers FIR Against Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Dr...

Thane Child Abuse: NGO Director Held For Punishing Three-Yr-Old With Hot Object In Bhiwandi

Thane Child Abuse: NGO Director Held For Punishing Three-Yr-Old With Hot Object In Bhiwandi

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary's Remarks On Mayawati Spark Political Controversy; Akhilesh...

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary's Remarks On Mayawati Spark Political Controversy; Akhilesh...