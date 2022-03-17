Bombay HC notes 'pathetic' condition of Aurangabad medical college & hospital, grants medical bail to murder convict

Noting the "pathetic" state of affairs in the state government-run hospital and medical college in Aurangabad, the Bombay High Court recently granted medical bail to a murder convict, who suffered from a paralytic attack while in jail.

A bench of Justices Sadhana Jadhav and Shivkumar Dige was hearing a plea filed by one Sahebrao Ingole (55), booked under charges of murder and kidnapping.

Ingole was convicted by a sessions court in October 2021 and accordingly was lodged in the Aurangabad Central Prison, where he suffered a paralytic attack while he was undergoing sentence.

According to his plea, Ingole was admitted as an indoor patient in the Medical College and Hospital, Aurangabad (Ghati) on multiple occasions but certain medical tests could not be performed.

"Certain tests are not available at Medical College and Hospital, Aurangabad (Ghati). It is a pathetic situation here. The hospital has reported that certain pathological tests cannot be conducted since the Laboratory Technician is not available," the bench noted.

The bench further noted the final opinion of the Medical Officer that stated that the disease is related to neuro/brain and that Ingole can go in a life-threatening condition in future due to the seriousness of the disease and that he is not in good condition.

"In view of this opinion and the sad state of affairs at the Medical College and Hospital, Aurangabad (Ghati), the plea for release deserves to be considered sympathetically," the bench said, adding, "The application seeking suspension of sentence is allowed on medical grounds, however, it is made clear that Ingole shall submit his 'Medical Report' after every four weeks and the said report will be verified and certified by the Civil Surgeon, Osmanabad," the Court noted.

