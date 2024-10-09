 Bombay HC Directs Petitioner To Use RTI For Information On BMC's Pressure Cooker Procurement Instead Of Judicial Inquiry
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Directs Petitioner To Use RTI For Information On BMC's Pressure Cooker Procurement Instead Of Judicial Inquiry

Bombay HC Directs Petitioner To Use RTI For Information On BMC's Pressure Cooker Procurement Instead Of Judicial Inquiry

The HC was hearing a PIL by advocate Nikhil Kamble accusing BMC officials and MLA Dilip Lande of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy by misappropriating public property, the petition has pleaded a judicial inquiry along with compensation against the loss to public funds.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 06:06 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has asked the petitioner, challenging the procurement and distribution of pressure cookers, to get information under the RTI instead of asking the court to direct an inquiry into it.

The HC was hearing a PIL by advocate Nikhil Kamble accusing BMC officials and MLA Dilip Lande of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy by misappropriating public property, the petition has pleaded a judicial inquiry along with compensation against the loss to public funds.

The BMC reportedly bought 50,000 cookers at a cost of Rs. 12.50 crores, alleged to be four times higher cost than the market price. The drive was actually a part of a municipal social welfare scheme meant for the underprivileged living in L ward. However, BMC got them distributed by Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande and through a series of events, the latter passed off the initiative as his own by etching his own name on the cookers.

Kamble’s Advocate submitted that the cookers were purchased from BMC’s funds. On a court query, he was unable to explain on what basis was the said statement made.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Senior Journalist And Film Critic Neela Vasant Upadhyay Passes Away At 79; Pioneer In Marathi Journalism
Mumbai: Senior Journalist And Film Critic Neela Vasant Upadhyay Passes Away At 79; Pioneer In Marathi Journalism
Maharashtra: Nagpur School Allegedly Defrauds 57 RTE Students, Collects Lakhs In Illegal Fees
Maharashtra: Nagpur School Allegedly Defrauds 57 RTE Students, Collects Lakhs In Illegal Fees
Chembur Fire : Survivor's Relative Claims Theft Of ₹4.5 Lakh In Cash And Gold Amid Ongoing Police Investigation
Chembur Fire : Survivor's Relative Claims Theft Of ₹4.5 Lakh In Cash And Gold Amid Ongoing Police Investigation
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Celebrates Victory As DCM Devendra Fadnavis Predicts Similar Outcomes In Maharashtra; Congress Raises EVM Tampering Concerns
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Celebrates Victory As DCM Devendra Fadnavis Predicts Similar Outcomes In Maharashtra; Congress Raises EVM Tampering Concerns

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar remarked that the entire petition was based on “speculation” that the corporation’s money was used. “You don’t know who owns the funds. You don’t know who the beneficiaries are. Get information under RTI and then file the petition,” the HC said.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Under Scrutiny For Failing To Disclose Beneficiary Details In ₹12.5 Crore Pressure...
article-image

Petitioner’s advocate sought time till Wednesday to take instructions on withdrawal of the PIL.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Senior Journalist And Film Critic Neela Vasant Upadhyay Passes Away At 79; Pioneer In...

Mumbai: Senior Journalist And Film Critic Neela Vasant Upadhyay Passes Away At 79; Pioneer In...

Chembur Fire : Survivor's Relative Claims Theft Of ₹4.5 Lakh In Cash And Gold Amid Ongoing Police...

Chembur Fire : Survivor's Relative Claims Theft Of ₹4.5 Lakh In Cash And Gold Amid Ongoing Police...

Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Celebrates Victory As DCM Devendra Fadnavis Predicts Similar...

Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Celebrates Victory As DCM Devendra Fadnavis Predicts Similar...

Maharashtra: State Moves To Reclaim 116 Acres Of Charkop Industrial Land After Cabinet Decision

Maharashtra: State Moves To Reclaim 116 Acres Of Charkop Industrial Land After Cabinet Decision

Mumbai Citizens' Group Files Complaint Against Goa Politician Over Call For DNA Test On...

Mumbai Citizens' Group Files Complaint Against Goa Politician Over Call For DNA Test On...