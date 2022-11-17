Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt to reply to plea on reduction of BMC wards; hearing on November 30

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Bombay High Court on November 17 directed Maharashtra government to file a reply to the petition filed by former corporator Raju Pednekar challenging the decision to reduce BMC wards from 236 to 227.

The court has posted the case for hearing on November 30 and has ordered the state to file its reply by November 25.

#BombayHighCourt has directed #Maharashtra govt to file reply by Nov 25 to the petition filed by former #BMC corporator challenging #EknathShinde govt’s decision to reduce BMC wards from 236 to 227.



Kept for hearing on Nov 30. @fpjindia — Urvi Jappi-Mahajani (@UrviJM) November 17, 2022

Former BMC corporator Raju Pednekar had filed a petition in the court challenging the decision of the Eknath Shinde-led government's August 8 decision to decrease the BMC wards to 227 which was earlier been increased by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Uddhav Thackeray government to 236.

Pednekar, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (UBT), approached the HC on Monday, November 14 after Supreme Court recently refused to entertain his plea.

Joel Carlos, Pednekar’s advocate, mentioned the petition before a division bench of justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata seeking an urgent hearing. The HC had kept the petition for hearing on November 16.

The petition urged that the court declare the August ordinance as “null and void”. Besides, it has sought that the process be stayed till the hearing of the petition.

The plea further prays for the State Election Commission(SEC)to conduct BMC elections on the basis of delimitation carried as per the Supreme Court orders of May 4 and July 20.