Bombay HC closes Sonu Sood's plea against BMC for judgment

In his brief submissions, Singh highlighted the fact that his client used this structure for various 'social purposes' one of which "is the fact that the building was given to the policemen to stay in during the lockdown period," the counsel emphasised.

Per contra, senior counsel Sakhre for BMC told the court that the actor is a 'habitual offender' for illegal construction. He pointed out that parts of the same structure were demolished twice earlier owing to the 'blatant illegalities.'

"The petitioner (Sood) has not come with clean hands before this court. He has suppressed the fact that demolition was carried out twice by the BMC for the blatant alterations in the property in contravention to the sanctioned plan. He carried out the illegal construction under the garb of beautification of the rooms," Sakhre pointed out.

"Thus, he cannot be allowed to run a hotel from a residential building only for commercial purposes. His plea must not be considered and be dismissed at the outset," the counsel urged.

The judge, having heard the contentions from both the sides, concluded the arguments and closed the matter for judgment.