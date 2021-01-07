'Will appeal in Bombay High Court': Sonu Sood on BMC complaint

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday asserted that there are no irregularities in the sustainability of his Juhu residential complex. Reacting to the police complaint filed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for converting his six-storied residential building into a hotel without due permission, Sonu said he would appeal in Bombay High Court against the move.

The building in question is one where the actor had offered to house Covid 19 patients last year.