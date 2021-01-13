Amid tussle with BMC, Sonu Sood meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who had received a notice from the BMC for allegedly carrying out structural changes to a residential building in Juhu, met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday.
Last week, Sonu Sood approached the Bombay High Court, challenging a notice issued against him by the BMC for allegedly carrying out structural changes to a residential building in suburban Juhu without permission. The Bombay High Court later granted interim protection to Sood's building against BMC's demolition action till January 13.
Meanwhile, in its affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court, BMC said that Sonu Sood is a "habitual offender" who keeps carrying out unauthorised construction work in a residential building in suburban Juhu despite demolition action initiated on two occasions in the past.
The affidavit was filed in response to the petition filed by Sood last week challenging a notice issued against him by the BMC in October last year and an order passed by a civil court in December 2020 dismissing his suit against the notice.
In its notice, the BMC had alleged that Sood carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building 'Shakti Sagar' and was converting it into a commercial hotel.
"The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department," the civic body said in the affidavit.
As per the affidavit, Sood was trying to protect an "ex-facie illegal commercial hotel which has been constructed and modified by the appellant (Sood) contrary to the sanctioned building plan".
"The appellant has not been given permission for change of user of the said property from residential to commercial and there is no license to run the commercial hotel," the affidavit said.
It added that Sood had sought umbrage under unwarranted and baseless allegations of harassment and malafides. The BMC said initial action was initiated against the illegal construction in September 2018 but Sood continued the construction work. On November 12, 2018, demolition of the unauthorised work was carried out.
"Such is the audacity of the appellant that he once again started alterations and reconstructed the demolished portion. Therefore, the BMC once again took action of demolition on February 14, 2020," the affidavit said.
Sood, who is known for his roles in films like "Dabangg", "Jodha Akbar" and "Simmba", came into spotlight in 2020 for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reach their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.
(Inputs from PTI)
