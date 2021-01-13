Amid tussle with BMC, Sonu Sood meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar

"The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department," the civic body said in the affidavit.

As per the affidavit, Sood was trying to protect an "ex-facie illegal commercial hotel which has been constructed and modified by the appellant (Sood) contrary to the sanctioned building plan".

"The appellant has not been given permission for change of user of the said property from residential to commercial and there is no license to run the commercial hotel," the affidavit said.

It added that Sood had sought umbrage under unwarranted and baseless allegations of harassment and malafides. The BMC said initial action was initiated against the illegal construction in September 2018 but Sood continued the construction work. On November 12, 2018, demolition of the unauthorised work was carried out.

"Such is the audacity of the appellant that he once again started alterations and reconstructed the demolished portion. Therefore, the BMC once again took action of demolition on February 14, 2020," the affidavit said.

Sood, who is known for his roles in films like "Dabangg", "Jodha Akbar" and "Simmba", came into spotlight in 2020 for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reach their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

(Inputs from PTI)