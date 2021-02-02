Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to spell if she would approach BMC for regularising 'illegal' construction

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted two days' time to actor Kangana Ranaut to spell out if she would be filing an application before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to regularise the illegal alterations she had made in her Juhu-based bungalow.

A bench headed by Justice Prithviraj Chavan ordered Kangana's counsel to take instructions from the actor if she would be seeking to regularise the illegal alterations.

The bench was seized with a plea filed by Kangana challenging the decision of a civil court, which dismissed her suit challenging the demolition notice issued by the BMC to her for the 'rampant' illegalities in her bungalow, 40 per cent of which was razed down by the civic body last year.

The BMC has claimed that the actor has converted her three flats as one single unit, which is against the sanctioned plan.

The civil court in its December 22 orders, while dismissing the actor's plea had observed that she had done 'grave violation of the sanctioned plan.'

On Tuesday, Kangana's counsel Birendra Saraf told Justice Chavan that his client had not done any illegal construction or alteration and instead it was the developer, who resorted to the illegalities. He emphasised on the 'ongoing vendetta' against Kangana at the hands of authorities in the state.

At this, the court sought to know if Kangana would file an application seeking to regularise the illegalities in her bungalow, to which, Saraf responded that he would need some time to take instructions from Kangana, who isn't in the city.

During the course of the hearing, senior counsel Aspi Chinoy for BMC informed the bench that usually a regularisation application has to be filed within 30 days of receiving the demolition notice. However, Chinoy said, Kangana has already delayed approached the civic body by three years since the demolition notice was first issued in 2018.

The bench, accordingly adjourned the hearing till Friday with a directive to the civic body not to proceed with any action till then.