e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC additional judge Ahuja gets 1-year extension

Bombay HC additional judge Ahuja gets 1-year extension

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday resolved to recommend Justice Abhay Ahuja's name as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from March 4, 2023

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday resolved to recommend Justice Abhay Ahuja's name as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from March 4, 2023. The collegium, chaired by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also recommended appointment of three additional judges in the Kerala High Court as the permanent judges. They are: Justices Abdul Rahim Musaliar Bhdharudeen, Viju Agraham and Mohd Nias CP.

Read Also
Mumbai updates: PM Modi to visit Maharashtra and Goa on December 11
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MahaRERA restrains developer from selling Byculla project

Mumbai: MahaRERA restrains developer from selling Byculla project

2 kids get trapped in Thane school lift

2 kids get trapped in Thane school lift

Mira-Bhayandar: 8 stuck in Kashimira hotel lift rescued after over 2 hrs

Mira-Bhayandar: 8 stuck in Kashimira hotel lift rescued after over 2 hrs

Mumbai | 179 BMC teachers face punitive actions: RTI

Mumbai | 179 BMC teachers face punitive actions: RTI

Mumbai: Man loses Rs 1.4L while returning Rs750 T-shirt

Mumbai: Man loses Rs 1.4L while returning Rs750 T-shirt