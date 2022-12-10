Bombay HC additional judge Ahuja gets 1-year extension

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday resolved to recommend Justice Abhay Ahuja's name as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from March 4, 2023. The collegium, chaired by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also recommended appointment of three additional judges in the Kerala High Court as the permanent judges. They are: Justices Abdul Rahim Musaliar Bhdharudeen, Viju Agraham and Mohd Nias CP.