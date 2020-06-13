Body of 5-yr-old boy who drowned at Ghatkopar nullah recovered

Mumbai: Body of a 5-year-old boy who fell into a nullah at Ghatkopar on Thursday afternoon has been found early hours on Friday. The boy, Hussain Shaikh, fell into the nullah while playing near his house in Savitribai Fule Nagar on Thursday.

After receiving an alert, the fire brigade department launched a search operation with the help of locals. The fire brigade which was conducting a search operation with kayaks, ropes and hook anchors has been called off around 8 pm on Thursday due to poor lights. However, locals continued their search with the lights installed by them.

"His body has been recovered early hours on Friday around 70 feet away from the accident spot, "confirmed Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector of Pant Nagar police station.

Hussain was playing near his house along with his elder brother. Around 12 pm, while playing he slipped and fell into the nullah. His brother alerted his mother Reshma who rushed for his help and jumped into nullah in a bid to rescue him.

She almost rescued her son, however, due to the force of water, she herself started drowning. Seeing her drowning her brother Karim Shaikh pulled her out. Unfortunately in the chaos child slipped from her grasp and lost.

The nullah has no safety wall from where the boy had slipped. The civic body had undertaken the task of building a boundary wall around the nullah and it was complete just metres away from where the child slipped.

While the work was going on, the locals had approached the Bombay High Court and stalled the work, claiming they could face problems during the slum rehabilitation programme.