Body of 45-year-old man found floating in lake near Thane jail

Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials carrying the body of an unidentified person found dead in a lake near Thane jail. |

Thane: In a shocking incident, a body of a 45-year-old unidentified man was found in a lake near Thane jail on Monday morning at around 8 am.

The Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials said that till evening they were unable to identify the body.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "On Monday morning we received the information at the disaster management cell room about an unidentified body floating in the lake opposite Siddhi Banquet hall near Court Naka in Thane (West). Soon after receiving the information our disaster management team along with the Thane city police personnel, fire brigade personnel and one pick-up vehicle, one rescue vehicle and one ambulance reached the spot and took out the body from the lake and handed over it to the Thane city police personnel."

Jawahar Ranaware, senior Police Inspector of Thane city police said, "We sent the body to the Thane civil hospital for the postmortem. The body has not been identified yet and we are further investigating the case."