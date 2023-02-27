Thane Crime: Bikers run over 79-year-old female singer in Dombivli, rob necklace worth ₹2 lakh |

Mumbai: According to police, two unidentified chain snatchers approached and robbed a 79-year-old Hindustani vocalist in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday.

According to a district official, the incident occurred on Sunday night at 9 o'clock while singer Shubhada Pavgi and her son were walking home.

He claimed that the accused, who were riding a two-wheeler, ran over the elderly woman and fled with her 2 lakh rupee gold necklace.

According to the officials, Pavgi's neck sustained just slight injury.

He said, "An offence has been reported, and the police are looking over the CCTV footage from the site to identify the suspect."

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from agenices)