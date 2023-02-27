e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: Bikers run over 79-year-old female singer in Dombivli, rob necklace worth ₹2 lakh

Thane Crime: Bikers run over 79-year-old female singer in Dombivli, rob necklace worth ₹2 lakh

According to a district official, the incident occurred on Sunday night at 9 o'clock while singer Shubhada Pavgi and her son were walking home.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Thane Crime: Bikers run over 79-year-old female singer in Dombivli, rob necklace worth ₹2 lakh |

Mumbai: According to police, two unidentified chain snatchers approached and robbed a 79-year-old Hindustani vocalist in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday.

According to a district official, the incident occurred on Sunday night at 9 o'clock while singer Shubhada Pavgi and her son were walking home.

He claimed that the accused, who were riding a two-wheeler, ran over the elderly woman and fled with her 2 lakh rupee gold necklace.

According to the officials, Pavgi's neck sustained just slight injury.

He said, "An offence has been reported, and the police are looking over the CCTV footage from the site to identify the suspect."

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from agenices)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Aurangabad & Osmanabad, BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar demands renaming of Ahmednagar as Ahilya...

After Aurangabad & Osmanabad, BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar demands renaming of Ahmednagar as Ahilya...

Thane Crime: Bikers run over 79-year-old female singer in Dombivli, rob necklace worth ₹2 lakh

Thane Crime: Bikers run over 79-year-old female singer in Dombivli, rob necklace worth ₹2 lakh

Maharashtra govt tables bill to increase nominated councillors in BMC from 5 to 10

Maharashtra govt tables bill to increase nominated councillors in BMC from 5 to 10

LIVE Maharashtra Budget 2023: Deputy CM, Finance Min Devendra Fadnaivs presents supplementary...

LIVE Maharashtra Budget 2023: Deputy CM, Finance Min Devendra Fadnaivs presents supplementary...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MLAs sit in the Opposition bloc in assembly

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MLAs sit in the Opposition bloc in assembly