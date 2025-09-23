Body Found In Taloja Suspected To Be Missing Navi Mumbai Constable Somnath Phapale |

A fortnight after constable Somnath Kashinath Phapale (31) from Rabale police station went missing, a body suspected to be his was recovered from a creek in Taloja on Tuesday.

Clues Point to Missing Constable

The body, found about 500 metres from Phapale’s residence in Kalamboli, was clad in police uniform trousers with a police buckle belt, raising strong suspicion that it is his. Police said confirmation will be possible only after the family identifies the body. A DNA test will also be conducted to establish identity.

Missing Person Case Background

Phapale had gone missing on September 5 after leaving night duty in Vashi. An SIT was formed last Friday to trace him, which had been carrying out searches across Navi Mumbai creeks. During the probe, investigators found that Phapale had abandoned his motorcycle at Turbhe before taking an autorickshaw towards Taloja. His trail ended near his Kalamboli residence, close to where the body was later discovered, behind Purusharth petrol pump.

Investigation and Possible Motive

While prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, police said the motive remains unclear. “We are awaiting confirmation of identity through the family and DNA test. Further investigation is underway,” police inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade from Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) said. The SIT comprising 11 officials was being headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Dharmapal Bansode.

Family and Community Reaction

The relatives of Phapale are expected to reach Navi Mumbai by Tuesday late evening. Phapale, who was a resident of Kalamboli, was posted at Rabale and was on duty for bandobast at Vashi at the time of going missing. He originally belonged to Ahalyanagar. He was married around two years back and was staying with his wife at Kalamboli. Last week, his relatives and other villagers from Ahalyanagar had staged a protest outside Vashi police station, after which the SIT was formed.