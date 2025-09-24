Samsung Unveils Bespoke AI Home Experience Centre At Mumbai’s BKC Flagship Store: All You Need To Know

Samsung's AI Home Experience Centre At BKC | FPJ

Samsung has launched its ‘AI Home’ exhibit at its flagship BKC store in Mumbai, showcasing a connected, intelligent ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence. In simple terms, the company is showcasing all of its Bespoke AI-powered home appliances, including refrigerators, Smart TVs, air-conditioners, microwave oven, and lots more. It is doing this with the help of Galaxy AI, Vision AI, Bixby, and Bespoke AI through the SmartThings ecosystem. At the launch, Samsung showcased how every device works together seamlessly through a simple SmartThings smartphone app.

Bespoke AI-Powered Refrigerators

Imagine a fridge that knows your needs. Samsung’s AI-powered refrigerators, equipped with Vision AI and Bespoke AI, analyse your food inventory and suggest recipes tailored to your dietary preferences. Whether you’re planning a healthy meal or using up leftovers, the fridge’s intelligent system ensures you save time and reduce waste, making your kitchen smarter than ever.

Samsung Bespoke AI refrigerators | FPJ

AI-Driven Air Conditioners

Samsung’s AI-enabled air conditioners use AI to learn your routines and adjust temperatures automatically for optimal sleep or relaxation. With energy-saving AI modes, they also cut power consumption, ensuring home stays cool while keeping bills low. Samsung showcased its trademarked WindFree ACs, which not only has all of the AI, but also has 23,000 holes in them to percolate air without blasting it out from one outlet.

AI-Enhanced TVs

The TV in Samsung’s AI Home is more than a screen—it’s a smart hub. Powered by Vision AI, it offers natural language interaction and personalised content recommendations. Whether it’s queuing up your favorite show or adjusting picture settings based on room lighting, the AI-driven TV creates an immersive, tailored viewing experience.

Wi-Fi enabled Bespoke AI Microwave Oven

Samsung’s AI-powered microwave convection ovens, integrated with SmartThings AI, were also showcased. These revolutionise cooking by offering personalised recipe suggestions based on personal preferences and available ingredients in the fridge (all appliances in the home are inter-connected), while automatically adjusting cooking settings for perfect results. With geofencing, a new technology that Samsung also spoke a lot about, the oven can preheat as you near home, ensuring dinner is ready when you arrive.

Geofencing, a standout feature of Samsung’s AI Home, uses location-based technology to trigger actions based on your proximity to home—automatically turning on lights, starting the laundry, cooking in the oven, or adjusting the AC as you approach, or activating energy-saving modes when you leave.

AI-enabled Faucet

Samsung also showcased a rather interesting AI-enabled faucet that knows how much water a recipe needs, and offers that much only, eliminating the need for measuring jars. The faucet not only intelligently understands when it needs to stop, but also manages pressure of water as well.

A Connected Ecosystem Powered by SmartThings

What ties these innovations together is Samsung’s SmartThings platform, the backbone of the AI Home. This connected ecosystem links refrigerators, ACs, TVs, washing machines, and thousands of partner devices, creating a home that anticipates your needs. From lights that turn on when you arrive to appliances that sync effortlessly, SmartThings ensures every device thinks and works together, all controlled via a single, user-friendly app.

"Our three R&D centres in India are shaping exciting AI innovations here and taking them to the world. This launch reflects our deep commitment to shaping future lifestyles of millions of Indian families with meaningful and safer technologies,” JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia said at the showcase event.