 Online Gaming Ban: Dream11 Shifts To Free-to-Play Model, Partners With Brands Like Swiggy, Astrotalk, & Tata Neu
Online Gaming Ban: Dream11 Shifts To Free-to-Play Model, Partners With Brands Like Swiggy, Astrotalk, & Tata Neu

Dream11 announced its new ad-supported format, which allows millions of users to play for free and win daily prizes

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Dream11 | File Pic

Dream11, India's largest fantasy sports platform, has pivoted to a free-to-play model following the shutdown of its real-money gaming operations due to India’s new online gaming bill enacted last month. The company announced its new ad-supported format, which allows millions of users to play for free and win daily prizes, drawing interest from leading brands such as Swiggy, Astrotalk, and Tata Neu.

With a user base of 250 million, including 10 million daily active users, Dream11 connects brands to a diverse and engaged audience spanning India’s metros to Tier 4 markets. Approximately 70 percent of its users are aged 18–35, with 25 percent between 35–60, offering advertisers access to both young, passionate sports fans and mature audiences with spending power. This scale and diversity make Dream11 a prime platform for brands seeking high-impact, measurable engagement with cricket enthusiasts.

The free-to-play model integrates brands directly into the gaming experience, creating active and memorable interactions. Users can now test their sports strategies, compete with millions, and win cash prizes or brand-backed rewards without any cost. Dream11’s portfolio platform, FanCode, further enhances the experience by offering live cricket streaming, ensuring fans remain engaged with fresh content.

Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer of Dream Sports, stated, “Our pivot to free-to-play fantasy sports opens up new opportunities for brands to connect with India’s cricket fans. By making the platform accessible to all, we’re fostering inclusivity and competition while providing advertisers with quality reach and rich audience engagement. We’re selectively onboarding partners like Swiggy, Astrotalk, and Tata Neu, who are already seeing strong results.”

Dream11’s new model allows brands to tailor campaigns to diverse cohorts, from mobile-first youth to families in smaller towns and seasoned cricket fans in metros, ensuring contextually relevant and impactful advertising. This strategic shift positions Dream11 as a leader in reimagining fantasy sports, blending inclusivity, engagement, and innovative brand partnerships.

