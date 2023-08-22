BMMA Affirms Unwavering Commitment To Advocating Muslim Women's Rights Despite UCC Outcome | FPJ

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), a Muslim women's group advocating for gender justice and the codification of Muslim Personal Law, has declared their intention to persistently pursue their demands even in the absence of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) or if the UCC does not align with their requirements. The group conducted a press conference at the Marathi Patrakar Sangh on Tuesday, where they disclosed their submission to the Law Commission on the UCC.

5 non-negotiable fundamental demands

"We have five fundamental demands that are non-negotiable. These encompass ending child marriage, abolishing polygamy, establishing laws concerning divorce, custody, adoption, maintenance, and inheritance," affirmed Zakia Soman, co-founder of BMMA. An earlier article published by FPJ on August 6th detailed the group's demands under these overarching themes. The group asserted their desire for a uniform marriage age, suggesting it to be 18 for girls and 21 for boys. Addressing Chief Justice of India's (CJI) call for Parliament to address concerns about the age of marriage under the POCSO Act, BMMA clarified that while they support lowering the age of consent, marriage is a distinct matter altogether. Soman stated, "Consensual relationships are different from marriage."

"We also advocate for the recognition of women Qazis and the registration of all Qazis. We have trained women Qazis," added Noorjehan Safia Niaz, co-founder of BMMA. The group defended their stance in light of allegations that they propagate right-wing propaganda and lack substantial support within the Muslim community. Noorjehan emphasised, "Whenever we demand reforms, we are accused of peddling propaganda. For the past 15 years that we have been advocating for this demand, we have faced this accusation. The UCC is a polarizing issue, so it necessitates broader discussion."

"Custody of children should be with the mother when they are young, and we also advocate for the consideration of a child's opinion. We do not wish to address personal law in a piecemeal manner. A generation has passed without it. Even after the (instant) Triple Talaq judgment, it was banned, but there is no legislation on how Talaq should be given," explained Noorjehan. BMMA emphasized that the impact of their fight and struggle is visible, with many women benefiting after the Triple Talaq judgment.

