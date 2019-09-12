BMC’s Rs 176.52 crore plan to concretise Mumbai’s roads to avoid potholes

After facing much criticism for pothole-laden and unstable roads for years, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) came to a final plan to concretize Mumbai’s various roads. A whopping amount Rs. 176.52 crore has been put aside for the work that will begin after this monsoon.
A senior engineer associated with the project told to Hindustan Times that concretization of the roads will definitely work better and have minimal possibility for being damaged. The engineer gave the example of SV road in the western suburbs and P D’Mello road in south Mumbai confirming that the official never receives any complaint related to potholes.
He further told that the roads were built 30-40 years ago and are in good condition. “Taking our pothole-free Mumbai goal ahead, we will concretize roads in phases,” the engineer added. Roads in Grant Road, Worli, Byculla and Sion, will be given priority to be concretized because they have more potholes and bad patches.
Although, the concretized raids are durable for 30-40 years but they get dug up due to various work. However, it is contractor’s responsibility if any concretize roads get damaged during Defect Liability Period (DLP). “Between 2016 and 2019, we reduced the DLP to five years from the earlier 10 years for concrete roads, which was later increased to 10 years this year,” told the official to Hindustan Times.
There are many utilities of BEST and storm water drains specially in South Mumbai. According to the report, they are not even mapped. That is why after laying the roads they have to dig up for utility problems. Since the utility problems are inevitable the officials allow trenching of the roads, but not without charges for the same. “But the road is damaged and cannot be restored to its earlier form,” the official told to Hindustan Times.
Clarifying more on the project, Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, who heads the department, told to Hindustan Times that they have floated tenders to appoint a consultant to study the utility ducts in the city. This will help the official to figure out better map for ducts and trench-free pavements.
