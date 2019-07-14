Mumbai: Repair of potholes on Bhiwandi roads begin after death of motorist

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation has started to fill up the potholes following a motorist's death after being hit by a vehicle in Bhiwandi four days ago. Following the heavy rainfall in the past weeks, a large number of potholes have emerged on Bhiwandi roads. The roads where potholes have surfaced include Nadi Naka, Kalyan Road, DCP Office, Saibaba Marg, Aasbibi Road, Gopal Nagar, Bage Firdaus and Pipe Line areas. Like every year, during this monsoon, commuters were forced to negotiate muddy and slushy roads. Many commuters have complained of back and neck pain due to the bumpy rides on potholed roads. Bhiwandi corporation promised that all roads in the city would be repaired and people would be able to travel on smooth roads.

But what is more worrisome is that some potholes have become too deep and they could pose serious threat to the well-being of the commuters. The condition of the roads worsens whenever there is a rain. The incessant rain lashing the city in the last fortnight has turned the roads into pools. It has become a herculean task for the commuters to travel on such slushy roads without skidding and falling. Arvind Jayswar, an RTI activist, said, “A majority of the roads in the city are in a dilapidated condition after the recent spell of rains. Many complaints have been sent to the civic body by the citizens. Therafter, they took some steps to fill the potholes with stones."

Vicky Wangekar, a resident of Nadi naka area, said, "Driving has become a dangerous ordeal for us. Potholes make it near impossible for vehicles to pass. Two-wheeler riders are scared to use the roads,” he said. Milind Palsule, PRO, Bhiwandi Corporation, told The FPJ that filling of potholes was started on the main roads on Saturday. Zonal Assistant Commissioners have been asked to identify damaged roads and repair them immediately."