BMC To Deploy US-Made Tarpomatic To Tackle Kanjur Marg Landfill Stench | File Photo

Mumbai: To curb the unbearable stench from the Kanjur Marg landfill, the BMC plans to use a tarpomatic covering system. As the machine must be procured from the United States, it will take 60–90 days before implementation. Following the Bombay High Court’s (HC) directives, the civic team will also visit Lucknow’s solid waste processing project in Uttar Pradesh to study best practices.

Mumbai generates around 7,000 metric tonnes of solid waste every day, nearly 90% of which is processed at the Kanjurmarg facility, while the remaining waste is sent to the Deonar landfill. However, residents of Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Nahur have complained of a persistent stench from the landfill, affecting their daily lives. Following these complaints, the HC directed the civic body to immediately implement emergency measures. A special committee recently visited the Kanjur Marg dumping ground after which it was decided to adopt waste-covering technology as an emergency measure.

While explaining about the technology and official said, "Tarpomatic covering system uses an automatic tarping machine mounted on landfill compactors or dozers to deploy reusable tarps over active waste areas. It replaces daily soil cover, saving airspace, reducing costs, controlling odors, and lowering fire risk, while also minimizing worker exposure. The system improves airspace utilization and enhances environmental control at landfills."

Meanwhile, the State Urban Development Department has formed a monitoring committee chaired by retired IAS officer Umakant Dangat, with members including experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, and others. The committee will assess solid waste management at the Kanjur dumping ground and submit actionable recommendations to the HC, said an official.

The committee will inspect the Kanjur dumping ground, evaluate the technical feasibility of temporary measures for odor and gas control, recommend improvements to the grievance redressal system, ensure compliance with environmental laws and court orders, propose modern scientific upgrades after consulting the Commissioner, recommend action against contractors if needed, and submit periodic reports to the High-Level Committee.

