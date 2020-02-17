BMC starts 15 evening dispensaries from today between 4-11 pm

To reduce burden from the civic-run hospitals, the BMC has decided to begin 15 evening dispensaries, which will be functional from Monday onwards and remain open between 4pm and 11pm. Senior health officials said in view of a large number of patients, the proposal to start evening dispensaries was approved in the BMC standing committee meeting.

The patients’ footfall at the four civic-run hospital is nearly 50,000 in the outpatient department. And, most patients have to wait for a long time or revisit the facility, necessitating the opening of evening dispensaries.

“Starting evening dispensaries was a BMC’s much-awaited project. It will definitely benefit citizens. The project will start in two phases— in the first phase, 15 dispensaries will be opened and in phase 2, 35 dispensaries will be made functional,” said an official.

KEM hospital is the first government medical college in Maharashtra to start an evening OPD for patients from 4pm to 11pm to make health facility available to office-goers and unburden the hospital, which faces a huge rush in the morning.

The idea to start evening OPDs was driven by a constant demand to provide consultation during the evening hours when people are return to their home from work. Presently, the OPDs at the civic dispensaries remain open between 9am and 4pm, making them unusable for working professionals or daily-wagers, who are compelled to approach private physicians.