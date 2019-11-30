BMC seizes 3,253 illegal handcarts

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized 3,253 handcarts in just two weeks from 26 wards and has decided to crush these carts using JCB machines. These handcarts were illegally used by the hawkers for their business.

Earlier, the handcarts were returned to the vendors after levying a fine, however, these carts return to the streets at the same place. So BMC have decided to crush the carts using JCB and the scrap will be auctioned.

Among the total seized 3,253 handcarts, a large number were seized from Vile Parle East, Andheri East and Jogeshwari East. From L ward in Kurla, 252 handcarts were confiscated, 212 carts were sized from Chembur and Tilak Nagar.

Between January and October this year, BMC officials have seized 3000 handcarts from the streets of the city.