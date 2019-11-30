NC filed against engineer for cutting branches of trees

Thane: A non-cognizable offence was registered against an engineer of a contractor for allegedly cutting branches of trees along the Metro Line 4 in Thane.

Social activist and some NGO workers said that branches of a dozen trees were cut on Wednesday night. They immediately informed Thane Mayor Naresh Mahaske about the illegal activity.

The Mayor came down heavily on the cutting of the trees and had ordered civic officials to register a complaint against contractor’s engineer Anil Patil with the police, subsequently, a non-cognizable (NC) has been registered in Naupada police station against the accused.

Senior police inspector Anil Mangale from Noupada police station said, “Kedar Patil, tree officer from Thane Municipal Corporation, approached the police and registered a case against Anil”. –Narendra Gupta

The sources said that a dozen trees were illegally felled on Wednesday night near the Kalika Temple in Teenhath Naka on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.