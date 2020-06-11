BMC sees 1 lakh COVID-19 positive cases by June 30

Mumbai: BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has launched Chase the Virus initiative, in its presentation to the state cabinet has predicted that the total COVID-19 cases will surge to 1 lakh by June 30 of which 58,299 will be active and 39,500 recovered. On June 10, there were 52,667 COVID 19 positive cases of which 27,109 were active while 23,694 recovered and 1,857 deaths.

Department of Public Health officer told FPJ, "Of the estimated 58,299 active cases by June 30, 26,000 will be asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic and in home quarantine, 9,600 will be asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic in jumbo facilities and 19,200 will be in dedicated Covid health centres (DCHC) and dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH) while 2,899 will be in ICU.'' He said the average doubling rate has been 24.5 days and the death rate is 3%. Chase the Virus and massive surveillance have been yielding positive results in Mumbai.'

He informed that the BMC is in the midst of further increasing the bed capacity. ''BMC's bed capacity as on June 10 is 25,000 plus in jumbo facilities, 10,700 beds in DCHC and DCH, 1100 ICU beds. However, by June 30, the total capacity would be 18,500 beds in DCHC and DCH and 2000 ICU beds,'' he said.

Further, the daily net increase has slowed down as seen from daily active cases for the past one week. On June 2 daily active cases were 23,405, June 3 24,373, June 4 25141, June 5 25539, June 6 25575, June 7 25717, June 8 26125 and June 9 26,178 cases.

BMC has done a proactive screening of 70.61 lakh people to protect them and contain the mortality rate. Of which, 2,99,295 were senior citizens and 2,97,486 senior citizens with oxygen saturation level less than 95 and 1,809 senior citizens with oxygen saturation level more than 95.