BMC plans faster and better response to five types of disasters

Mumbai: To empower local disaster management cells in all 24 civic wards Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made a five-point plan to respond to disasters with standard operating procedures (SOPs). The plan will be followed for five types of disasters- cyclones, landslides, structural collapses, fires in high-rise buildings, and flooding.

This circular was issued by municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on August 31. According to Hindustan Times, the civic body has geographical information system (GIS) data base of all existing land use and existing geographical features like rivers, hills and slopes. “We are developing a hazard map based on fire, landslides and frequent flood spots. On the GIS, we are imposing necessary response and mitigation measures, like flood -safe zones among others,” told Pardeshi to Hindustan Times.

Hindustan Times cited an official on a condition of anonymity that one of the main challenge for the civic body during any disaster is lack of coordination. “A lot of time is wasted in defining jurisdiction and we need such crucial information handy to mobilise relief measures. This plan aims to empower local disaster management cells in all 24 civic wards,” told the official to Hindustan Times.