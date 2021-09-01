BMC makes Covid test mandatory for passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from THESE countries

Mumbai, September 1: In line with the state government's August 28 notification, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday made Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe. The test will be done upon arrival at the airport and the cost will be paid for by passengers. This comes in the wake of the discovery of a new strain/variants of Coronavirus.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Mumbai civic body stated that in view of detection of more transmissible variants of Coronavirus, it has been decided by the Government of India that international passengers arriving from/transiting through UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai with effect from September 3.

“In view of new mutations, pax arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RTPCR Test on arrival," said a BMC official.



For effective implementation of new guidelines, requisite arrangements for RT-PCR tests and registration has already been made at Mumbai airport by the airport operator at fixed rates ( Rs. 600). The testing capacity has also been augmented to 600 passengers per hour, the BMC said.



The official further said: “Same rule is applicable for international passengers arriving in Maharashtra. Although the passenger has taken two doses of vaccine against COVID-19, the negative report of RT-PCR is mandatory."



All other passengers (except UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe) who have to exit Mumbai Airport or to take connecting flight shall display their negative RTPCR test report conducted within 72 hours of the journey and can exit the airport. RT PCR Test shall not be mandatory for such passengers on arrival at Mumbai Airport from September 3.

All passengers shall have to submit their self-declaration form and undertaking to officers deployed at the Mumbai Airport and shall be mandatorily subjected to 14 days home quarantine.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 08:13 PM IST