Officer who stopped Salman Khan at Mumbai airport was not punished but 'rewarded', CISF clarifies

The CISF on Tuesday clarified that the officer who made headlines after appearing in a paparazzi video which showed him asking actor Salman Khan to follow security protocol at the Mumbai airport has not been reprimanded.

Taking to Twitter, CISF said that contrary to reports, the officer was 'rewarded for exemplary professionalism'.

"The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty," the CISF tweeted in response to a news report.

It was earlier reported that the officer was punished for his act and that the CISF seized the official’s phone for talking to Odisha’s media organisation about what happened at the airport, given that it is a breach of protocol.

For those unversed, a CISF official posted at the entrance of Mumbai airport stopped Salman Khan from entering before he could confirm his identity. His actions were lauded by netizens.

Last week, Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Russia to shoot the international leg of their upcoming movie 'Tiger 3'.

Several pictures and videos of Salman from the shoot have emerged online. The actor looked unrecognisable in some visuals. Other pictures also revealed that his nephew, Nirvaan Khan, was working with him in some capacity. Salman also posed for selfies with his fans in Russia.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:31 AM IST