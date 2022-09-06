BMC Elections 2022: Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar’s meeting with CM Eknath Shinde creates a buzz

Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar’s meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde triggered buzz about his joining the Shinde camp. Shinde went to CM’s official residence Varsha on Tuesday to take the Ganapati darshan. Thereafter, the duo reportedly discussed the present political situation ahead of the upcoming BMC elections. Both Shinde and Kirtikar have not disclosed what transpired in their meeting. However, Shinde camp insiders did not rule out Kirtikar joining them very soon while clarifying that so far there was no clarity on this issue.

A leader from Shinde camp said that Kirtikar, who is currently in the national executive of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, leaving the party would be a crucial development. ‘’Kirtikar’s move to quit the membership of the national executive and defect to Shinde camp will help the Shinde camp during its ongoing legal battle,’’ he said.

Already of the 18 MPs from Maharashtra, 12 MPs have joined the Shinde camp. Recently, Shinde drove to Kirtikar’s home in north Mumbai to inquire about his health after his surgery.

Kirtikar has been a trusted Shiv Sena leader of the party supremo late Bal Thackeray and later of Uddhav Thackeray. He has been leading the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti, the party's arm which is working for the preservation of rights of employment for the Maharashtrians.