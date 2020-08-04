BMC asks Tiwari to apply for home quarantine exemption

Mumbai: After controversy over Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari being ''forcibly'' quarantined, BMC came out with a clarification saying that being a domestic air traveller he needed to be guided for home quarantine as per the state government guidelines. He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of BMC for exemption in the home quarantine.

BMC said in a release: ‘’The P/South Administration received information stating that the said officer arrived in state reserve police force (SRPF) group 8 Guesthouse, Goregaon (east). Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the state government guidelines. Accordingly, P/South ward team approached him at the said guesthouse yesterday evening.’’

According to BMC release, the team explained to him the whole procedure for domestic air travellers including home quarantine which is fixed by the state government notification dated May 25, 2020.

‘’He has been guided to apply to the competent authority of BMC for exemption in the home quarantine period as per the state government notification,’’ said BMC in a release.

However, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the “forcible quarantine” of the IPS officer, who was sent to Mumbai to lead the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was not right and that the force is just doing their duty.

Kumar’s comments came after Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said Mumbai Police had ‘’forcibly’’ quarantined Vinay Tiwari in tweets late on Sunday night amid a turf war between Bihar police and Mumbai Police over the probe into Rajput’s death.

“The DGP has informed me about the developments. He will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him is not right,” Kumar said. “This is not political. This is a legal responsibility of Bihar Police and they are carrying out their duty,” he added.