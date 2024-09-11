 Mumbai: BMC Appoints IIT Bombay To Monitor Quality Of 701 Km Cement Concrete Roads, Issues Work Order For 392 Km
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Appoints IIT Bombay To Monitor Quality Of 701 Km Cement Concrete Roads, Issues Work Order For 392 Km

Mumbai: BMC Appoints IIT Bombay To Monitor Quality Of 701 Km Cement Concrete Roads, Issues Work Order For 392 Km

In order to concretise all the roads within the BMC limits, work orders have been issued for concreting 701 km of roads in Mumbai, of which 392 km will be carried in the first phase and 309 km in the second To oversee the quality of work, the BMC has appointed Indian Institute of Technology and an MoU was signed on Wednesday.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
BMC signs MoU with IIT | BMC

Mumbai: To ensure the high quality of work is maintained for the cement concretisation of 701 kilometres long roads with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, the civic body has appointed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to oversee. A MoU was signed on Wednesday, September 11 between the BMC and IIT, the authorities informed.

To concretise 701 km roads in Mumbai, including the city area, eastern and western suburbs, work already orders have been issued and concretisation of 392 km roads will be carried in the first phase and 309 km in the second phase, the BMC said.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Aims To Complete 324 km Road Concretisation By May 2025; 30% Of Initial Work Finished,...
article-image

The decision was taken after recent complaints over quality of work of road concretisation carried out in the city. The IIT will work as a third-party agency which will oversee that quality is maintained in road concretisation. The MoU by signed by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Dean (Research and Development) at IIT.

"The IIT will guide BMC on what measures should be taken to ensure quality of work is maintained. Their guidance will also help in completing the work faster," Gagrani said.

FPJ Shorts
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Clash In High-Stakes Showdown; VIDEO
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
'Bold & Pioneering': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sikhs In India
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'
NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence
NCPCR Tells Supreme Court: Madrasas 'Unsuitable For Proper Education', Submits Evidence
Read Also
Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents And Activists Raise Concerns Over Sea Water Seepage From BMC’s...
article-image

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar said, "The IIT will help us in identifying the mistakes and on how to increase vigilance to prevent deliberate low-quality work, including surprise visits. There will be regular feedback sessions too. The IIT will also conduct several quality tests from concrete plant to the completion of concrete roads," he said.

The IIT team's responsibility will also include advising in maintaining, restructuring, rehabilitating methods, technical audit reports and regular site visits among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Newly Constructed Cement Concrete Roads In Beverly Park Area Pose Danger With Uneven...

Mira-Bhayandar: Newly Constructed Cement Concrete Roads In Beverly Park Area Pose Danger With Uneven...

Mumbai: Major Traffic Relief For Commuters As Kandivali Subway Project On WEH Finally Wrapped Up

Mumbai: Major Traffic Relief For Commuters As Kandivali Subway Project On WEH Finally Wrapped Up

Mumbai: BMC Appoints IIT Bombay To Monitor Quality Of 701 Km Cement Concrete Roads, Issues Work...

Mumbai: BMC Appoints IIT Bombay To Monitor Quality Of 701 Km Cement Concrete Roads, Issues Work...

Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 376 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 3 PM

Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2024, Day 5: 376 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 3 PM

Thane Integral Ring Metro Project: MahaMetro To Begin Tendering Process, Completion Expected By 2029...

Thane Integral Ring Metro Project: MahaMetro To Begin Tendering Process, Completion Expected By 2029...