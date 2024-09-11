Mumbai: BMC Appoints IIT Bombay To Monitor Quality Of 701 Km Cement Concrete Roads, Issues Work Order For 392 Km

BMC signs MoU with IIT | BMC

Mumbai: To ensure the high quality of work is maintained for the cement concretisation of 701 kilometres long roads with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, the civic body has appointed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to oversee. A MoU was signed on Wednesday, September 11 between the BMC and IIT, the authorities informed.

To concretise 701 km roads in Mumbai, including the city area, eastern and western suburbs, work already orders have been issued and concretisation of 392 km roads will be carried in the first phase and 309 km in the second phase, the BMC said.

The decision was taken after recent complaints over quality of work of road concretisation carried out in the city. The IIT will work as a third-party agency which will oversee that quality is maintained in road concretisation. The MoU by signed by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Dean (Research and Development) at IIT.

"The IIT will guide BMC on what measures should be taken to ensure quality of work is maintained. Their guidance will also help in completing the work faster," Gagrani said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar said, "The IIT will help us in identifying the mistakes and on how to increase vigilance to prevent deliberate low-quality work, including surprise visits. There will be regular feedback sessions too. The IIT will also conduct several quality tests from concrete plant to the completion of concrete roads," he said.

The IIT team's responsibility will also include advising in maintaining, restructuring, rehabilitating methods, technical audit reports and regular site visits among others.