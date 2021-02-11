'Black day in Maharashtra's history': Devendra Fadnavis after Guv Koshyari not allowed to travel in state plane to Dehradun

Mumbai: Slamming the Maharashtra Government for not permitting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to use the state flight services to fly to Dehradun, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as "egoist", stating that it was a "black day" in the history of Maharashtra.

Koshyari, who was scheduled to visit Dehradun today by a state government plane, had to book a commercial flight to Dehradun after he was informed on reaching the Mumbai Airport about the denial of permission to him to use the state flight.

Speaking to reporters over the incident, BJP leader Fadnavis said, "This is very wrong because he is the governor of Maharashtra. As per the Constitution, the governor has the authority of appointing the Chief Minister and state ministers. There is a prescribed procedure if the governor wants to use the state flight services. The governor needs to send a request for the same which was already done in this case. The request went to the Chief secretary and chief minister but the governor was deliberately denied permission.

Fadnavis further told the reporters that after the Maharashtra Governor had boarded the flight, he was informed about the denial of permission following which he had to deboard the flight, adding that he has never seen such an "egoistic government in his entire lifetime".

"I want to tell the Maharashtra government that state flights are not private property. This is a black day in the history of Maharashtra," he added.