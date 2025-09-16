 'Black Day For Opposition': Congress MP Praniti Shinde On PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Black Day For Opposition': Congress MP Praniti Shinde On PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday - VIDEO

'Black Day For Opposition': Congress MP Praniti Shinde On PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday - VIDEO

"It is a black day for us because there is an undeclared emergency in the country," the Congress MP said speaking to reporters.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Praniti Shinde | IANS

Mumbai: Congress MP Praniti Shinde on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday is a 'black day' for the opposition, as there is an undeclared emergency in the country. "It is a black day for us because there is an undeclared emergency in the country," the Congress MP said speaking to reporters.

"The opposition is not allowed to speak, vote theft is happening across the country, the rights of the press have been taken away, and farmers are protesting on the streets, that is why this is an undeclared emergency," she added.

Reacting to the statement, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the real black days existed during the UPA era."

“The real black days existed before 2014 during Congress rule, when they followed a ‘corruption first’ policy, whereas for PM Modi it is ‘nation first’,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns
Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns
Tiramisu World Cup 2025: Inside Italy’s Sweetest Annual Competition
Tiramisu World Cup 2025: Inside Italy’s Sweetest Annual Competition
Uttarakhand News: Cloudburst Ravages Dehradun, 4 Dead, Dozens Displaced - VIDEO
Uttarakhand News: Cloudburst Ravages Dehradun, 4 Dead, Dozens Displaced - VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on Wednesday, September 17.

PM Modi's Schedule On 75th Birthday

PM Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the eighth National Nutritional Month from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. He will unveil several other development initiatives and address a public meeting, according to news agency PTI.

The BJP's organisation will hold many such initiatives, including blood donation and health camps, across the country. The programmes are part of the "Sewa Pakhwada" that the ruling party is observing between September 17 to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. 

The Maharashtra government has launched a significant health initiative named 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) from September 17 to October 3, 2025, through the Public Health Department.

Read Also
PM Modi's 75th Birthday: A Look Back Through Rare Photos
article-image

The program, backed by the Government of India, emphasises women’s health, preventive screenings, treatment options, and nutrition education throughout the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns

Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns

'One Bike Per Person Isn’t Practical,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray On Bike Taxi...

'One Bike Per Person Isn’t Practical,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray On Bike Taxi...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹3,268-Crore AVGC-XR Policy 2025 To Transform State Into Global...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹3,268-Crore AVGC-XR Policy 2025 To Transform State Into Global...

CM Devendra Fadnavis, DyCM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate Beed–Ahilyanagar Rail Line On Marathwada Mukti...

CM Devendra Fadnavis, DyCM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate Beed–Ahilyanagar Rail Line On Marathwada Mukti...

Australian MP Tim Watts Relishes Mumbai’s Vada Pav Along With Deputy CM Eknath Shinde During...

Australian MP Tim Watts Relishes Mumbai’s Vada Pav Along With Deputy CM Eknath Shinde During...