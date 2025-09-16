'Black Day For Opposition': Congress MP Praniti Shinde On PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday - VIDEO

Praniti Shinde | IANS

Mumbai: Congress MP Praniti Shinde on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday is a 'black day' for the opposition, as there is an undeclared emergency in the country. "It is a black day for us because there is an undeclared emergency in the country," the Congress MP said speaking to reporters.

"The opposition is not allowed to speak, vote theft is happening across the country, the rights of the press have been taken away, and farmers are protesting on the streets, that is why this is an undeclared emergency," she added.

Reacting to the statement, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the real black days existed during the UPA era."

“The real black days existed before 2014 during Congress rule, when they followed a ‘corruption first’ policy, whereas for PM Modi it is ‘nation first’,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on Wednesday, September 17.

PM Modi's Schedule On 75th Birthday

PM Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the eighth National Nutritional Month from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. He will unveil several other development initiatives and address a public meeting, according to news agency PTI.

The BJP's organisation will hold many such initiatives, including blood donation and health camps, across the country. The programmes are part of the "Sewa Pakhwada" that the ruling party is observing between September 17 to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The Maharashtra government has launched a significant health initiative named 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) from September 17 to October 3, 2025, through the Public Health Department.

The program, backed by the Government of India, emphasises women’s health, preventive screenings, treatment options, and nutrition education throughout the state.