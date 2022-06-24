BJP's Pravin Darekar urges Guv to stop misuse of funds by MVA amid political crisis, Ajit Pawar responds | ANI

Leader of Opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar on Friday has sought the intervention of the Governor BS Koshyari to curb the allocation of funds by the MVA government by issuing government resolutions especially amid the present political crisis. Darekar took objection against the 160 government resolutions issued by the state government about various departments and alleged misuse of funds. Darekar questioned the government’s resolutions issued terming it a ‘’suspicious’’ move especially when the political crisis is evolving after the rebellion staged by the senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and other legislators. Darekar in a letter to the Governor has urged him to take immediate action in this regard.

However, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds planning and finance departments, strongly justified the government’s resolutions saying it has a majority and the decisions were taken within the prescribed norms and procedures.

‘’The MVA government in the state is indiscriminately issuing government resolutions. Never before have so many decisions taken by the government. In the last 48 hours, over 160 government orders have been issued. This kind of thing happening under the name of development projects is quite suspicious,’’ said Darekar. He further noted it was quite strange that the MVA government during the last two and half years had been most inactive but taking such financial decisions.

According to Darekar, the political situation in the state has become extremely volatile in the last three days. ‘’Due to the massive revolt in the Shiv Sena party and after that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself has announced his intention to resign and he has also vacated the official residence. In such a situation, the government is indiscriminately issuing government resolutions and implementing them is totally improper,’’ he noted.

Darekar claimed that the government has also planned transfers in various departments including the police department. He recalled that the former home minister had to resign in the wake of corruption charges.

Therefore, in the larger interest of Maharashtra and people, Darekar has appealed to the Governor to immediately intervene and stop the misuse of these funds and put a stop to this practice.