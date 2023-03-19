BJP'S damage control: Chandrakant Patil says nothing planned on seat-sharing with Eknath Shinde

A day after Maharashtra BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule's statement on seat sharing between his party and Shiv Sena, minister and former state chief Chandrakant Patil said that there is no need to decide on seat sharing arrangement between Shiv Sena and BJP at this moment.

He was speaking at the event wherein he launched several projects in the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

Patil launched Shankarao Masulkar Urban Health Center and Eye Hospital and Garbage Migration Project in the twin city. Patil said that due to the dedicated hospital set up by the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body for eye treatment, all eye treatment facilities will be available to the citizens in one place and these services will definitely be useful to the citizens of all sections.

While the garbage migration plant will have collected waste from the local area where it will be sorted, processed and later transported to the Moshi waste depot through hook loader vehicles.

Bawankule's remark

This statement by Patil came after Bawankule's remarks -- that the BJP would contest 240 seats and give the remaining 48 seats to Shiv Sena, with no mention of the independents -- ignited a row with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi attacking him.

However, he later clarified that along with its ruling ally, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the target would be to bag at least 200 seats out of 288 in the next Assembly elections.

But no formal decision has been taken so far on sharing of the seats, he said here on Saturday.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena getting a raw deal?

The Election Commission recently recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the party's bow and arrow election symbol.

Queried whether the BJP will contest 240 Assembly seats and Shiv Sena 48 (of the total 288), Bawankule said, "There was a meeting related to this and there will be meetings in future." "A clip was circulated by twisting it. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will contest 288 seats and win 200. No (seat-sharing) formula has been decided so far. The central and state leadership will decide on it," he said in response to reports.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are due in October 2024.