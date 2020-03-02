BJP to peg Bhalchandra Shirsat for councillor post

Since the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance fell apart, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been eyeing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 2022.

Ensuring majority of its corporators win, it hopes to bag the mayor position. For this, the party has demanded the resignation of nominated councillor Ganesh Khankar. In his place, it will be roping in its experienced player Bhalchandra Shirsat to tackle Shiv Sena. BJP will be seen taking an aggressive role post this appointment.

When this news broke out, Shiv Sena corporator and standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav replied that they are ready to retaliate. Sena and BJP have been in alliance in the BMC for over 25 years. Their alliance collapsed in the recent assembly election. Sena went on to form the government by allying with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and establishing the Maha Vikas Agadhi.