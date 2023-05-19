BJP targets 51% vote share in Maharashtra for Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

BJP Chief JP Nadda | Fpj

Pune: The BJP in Maharashtra has set a target to achieve 51 per cent vote share in Lok Sabha and assembly polls, state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said.



Bawankule interacted with the media here after a meeting of the state executive here on Thursday with the BJP chief, JP Nadda, attending the meeting. Bawankule said the meeting was attended by all leaders and party workers.

All seats to be contested

"During the meeting, we resolved to work towards getting 51 per cent vote share in Maharashtra. I am hopeful that after this meeting, our leaders and party workers will go back with new energy to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections in the state. We have set a goal to get 51 per cent total vote share and more than 200 seats out of 288 assembly seats," he said.

He said that the BJP and Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will contest the election on all 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 assembly seats.

"Our fight is against Congress, NCP, and Uddhav group. We have kept a target of 51 per cent vote share in the state under MahaVijay2024 mission. We will reach out to voters through Ghar Chalo Sampark Abhiyaan," he said.

Read Also Deputy CM Fadnavis assures BJP president JP Nadda of a bigger victory in Maharashtra

Big changes expected in 2024

Maharashtra will face assembly polls after Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Addressing the meeting, Nadda said that the party is an instrument of change. "People have a lot of expectations from us, and we are instruments of change. Therefore, we need to live up to the expectations and aspirations of the people. For this, PM Modi has given seven sutras to us," he said.

The meeting, which was held at Pune's Balgandharv Rang Mandir Auditorium, assumes significance in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body elections of various cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai in the state.

Nearly 1,200 delegates, including the party's district-level office-bearers, attended the high-level meeting.