Deputy CM Fadnavis BJP president Nadda of a bigger victory in Maharashtra

PTI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday while speaking at the state executive meeting in Pune, assured BJP president JP Nadda that Maharashtra BJP shall register a bigger victory in the forthcoming elections.

“We assure our party president he need not worry about Maharashtra. We will win more seats than we won in previous elections,” he said in his roaring address.

“Congress is saying that 'Karnataka pattern’ will help them win all elections. But, let me tell them that in Maharashtra only ‘Modi pattern’ works,” Fadnavis said.

Need to strengthen party at booth level

However, he stressed that in order to win the upcoming elections, there was a need to strengthen the party at the booth-level.

Fadnavis blasted opposition arguments regarding the recent Supreme Court verdict, their claims about efficiency of the MVA government and the unity among Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. He quoted from NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s recently updated autobiography “Lok Majhe Sangati” (People My Companions) to point out shortcomings of Uddhav Thackeray as a chief minister and even as a leader. He also ridiculed the recent disturbance within the NCP over Pawar’s resignation and said, “Pawar resigned for TRP.”

Fadnavis targets opposition parties

Taking potshots at Pawar’s “need to turn the bread” statement, Fadnavis said, “In Maharashtra opposition, one party is worried about turning the bread, the other is worried about slicing the bread while the third is thinking of grabbing the entire loaf.”

Asserting that there was no reason to doubt the government’s durability following the Supreme Court verdict, Fadnavis remarked that all the eight demands of the Shiv Sena (UBT) have been turned down by the apex court and appealed party workers to counter the illusion.

Read Also Photos: Devendra Fadnavis unveils multifaceted development projects in Pimpri Chinchwad