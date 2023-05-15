Photos: Devendra Fadnavis unveils multifaceted development projects in Pimpri Chinchwad

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the magnificent GD Madgulkar Theater, a modern auditorium built by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by guests including Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil and political figures such as MP Srirang Barane and MLAs Uma Khapare and Mahesh Landge.

The fourth-generation family members of GD Madgulkar were felicitated by Fadnavis on the occasion.

Expressing his admiration for the new theatre, Fadnavis commended the civic body for constructing such a beautiful establishment in honour of the renowned literary figure, GD Madgulkar. He described Madgulkar as an immortal name in Maharashtra's literary field. Comparing him to the modern Valmiki, Fadnavis emphasized Madgulkar's significant contributions to Marathi literature.

Multifaceted development projects in Pimpri Chinchwad

In addition to the Madgulkar Theater, Fadnavis also inaugurated several other significant projects and laid foundation stones for a few others in Pimpri Chinchwad, including the Water Purification Project in Chikhli, the Garden in Ravet, the CSSD Project in YCM Hospital, the Planetarium Project in Chinchwad, and the New Administrative Office Building of the PCMC.

Speaking about the Water Purification Plant, he said, "As the city grows rapidly, water supply, sewage drainage and proper waste disposal are important. The new water treatment plant will provide a good water supply to the city. Once the water treatment plant's capacity increases, the city's requirement will be met."

Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, PMRDA Commissioner Rajeev Mahiwal, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh and other officials were present during the event.

Man held for trying to stop DCM's covoy

Meanwhile, Ganesh Budrukar, the city vice-president of Chhava Sangathan, was taken into police custody after attempting to obstruct the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by displaying black flags.

Sus - Mhalunge Water Supply Project

In Pune, he laid the foundation stone for the 'Sus - Mhalunge Water Supply Project' along with other significant developmental projects. This initiative aims to address the persisting water woes in the region and provide a sustainable solution to the ongoing water scarcity issues. It is expected to enhance the water supply infrastructure and cater to the increasing demands of the growing population in the area

