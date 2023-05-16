 Maharashtra: Group of men try to enter Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik to offer 'chadar'; Dy. CM Fadnavis orders probe after videos go viral
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also ordered the formation of an SIT under the chairmanship of officers of the rank of Additional Director General of Police to investigate the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
A group of people, allegedly from Muslim community, tried to enter Nashik's Trimbakeshwar temple to offer 'chadar' (holy scarf) on the idol. Videos of the incident surfaced online and have been going viral since then. The video shows the nearly five to six persons trying to enter the temple carrying the chadars but were stopped by the security guards outside the holy shrine.

The video shows a group of men being stopped by an officer as the grup carrying chadars approach the temple doors. The incident purportedly happened on Saturday.

Devendra Fadnavis orders probe

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered probe after a group of men tried to enter the temple. Fadnavis' office tweeting about the same stated, "Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered strict action by registering an FIR on the alleged incident of a certain mob gathering at the main entrance of the Trimbakeshwar temple."

"Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also ordered the formation of an SIT under the chairmanship of officers of the rank of Additional Director General of Police to investigate the incident," the tweet further read.

"The SIT will not only probe this year's incident, but also last year's incident, when a certain mob allegedly entered the Trimbakeshwar temple premises through the main entrance," Deputy CM's office said.

