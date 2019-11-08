BJP-Shiv Sena broke trust of Maharashtra voters: Congress' Nitin Raut

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress leader Nitin Raut on Friday said that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have betrayed the voters by indulging in a tussle and not forming the government in the state after getting the majority.

"People of Maharashtra have voted for BJP and Shiv Sena as partners. They have got the mandate to form the government. Before elections, both the parties assured that they will together work for the development of the state, will resolve farmers' issues and provide justice to them.