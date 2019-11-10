BJP refuses to form Maha govt - what are the possible scenarios now?

Now that BJP has refused to form the government, with BJP Maha president Chandakant Patil slamming Sena for refusing to accept the people’s mandate for the Mahayuti.

This means that there are three possible scenarios. Sena’s Sanjay Raut said: “Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost.”

Scenario 1) Sena CM with Cong-NCP outside support With BJP sitting in the opposition, the Shiv Sena could be called to form the government with outside support from the Congress-NCP alliance. This would mean that Uddhav (or Aaditya) become the first Thackeray to hold a constitutional post.

Scenario 2) NCP-Cong CM with Sena outside support The second scenario sees the Maha Governor inviting the Cong-NCP combine to form the government the Sena giving outside support. Though Sharad Pawar has said he doesn’t want to be CM again and this scenario looks unlikely.

Scenario 3) NCP-Cong-Sena govt The third scenario is no one gives outside support and the Sena, NCP and Congress form the government together and share portfolios. This is likely to have a Sena CM.

No matter how you view it, it’s a seminal moment in Maharashtra politics. The BJP has similar views on most issues including the Ayodhya dispute, uniform civil code, Article 370, triple talaq and nationalism. But it would appear that the Hindutva dream partnership is over.