Mumbai: BJP MP Gopal Shetty presses for CAA after his photo with arrested illegal Bangladeshi migrant emerges

Mumbai: Days after his photo with arrested illegal Bangladeshi migrant Rubel Shaikh emerged on social media, BJP MP Gopal Shetty on Sunday said that the person in the photograph had met him at his office and got a photograph clicked with him.

Shaikh was arrested earlier this month by the Malvani police. Shaikh, a resident of Bovaliya village in Bangladesh had been living in the country without a valid visa since 2011, police said.

Shetty also said that they (BJP) want the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to be implemented so that illegal Bangladeshis living here can be sent back.

A picture of Rubel Shaikh with BJP MP Gopal Shetty had emerged on social media, identifying Shaikh as BJP's north Mumbai minority cell president.

After the photo went viral, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday had claimed the BJP had appointed a Bangladeshi in its minority cell in Mumbai and taunted the saffron party over patriotism.

He had said the BJP was quick to give lessons in patriotism to everyone and asked if the CAA, which provides for citizenship to non-Muslim citizens of neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, "did not apply" to the party.